BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

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A U.S. Air Force service member closes takeaway food containers for participants during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)