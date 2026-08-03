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    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 7 of 8]

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    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force service member closes takeaway food containers for participants during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9850586
    VIRIN: 260805-F-NW722-1548
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness
    BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

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    18th Wing, PACOM, Kadena Air Base, PACAF, US-PACOM

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