U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yakubu Latopa, 18th Force Support Squadron Food Service journeyman, begins food preparations during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. The dining facility transitioned to continuous operations during the exercise to support personnel working around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9850579
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-NW722-1375
|Resolution:
|5666x3770
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.