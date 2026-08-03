BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yakubu Latopa, 18th Force Support Squadron Food Service journeyman, begins food preparations during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. The dining facility transitioned to continuous operations during the exercise to support personnel working around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)