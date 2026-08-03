BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Villegas Ochoa, 18th Force Support Squadron fitness sports apprentice, takes baked biscuits out of the oven for breakfast during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Force Support Airmen expanded dining operations to provide flexible meal options that supported participants operating on demanding schedules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)