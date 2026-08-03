BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

Date Taken: 08.05.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:35 Photo ID: 9850583 VIRIN: 260805-F-NW722-1398 Resolution: 5930x3945 Size: 1.97 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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