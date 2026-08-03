U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yakubu Latopa, 18th Force Support Squadron Food Service journeyman, begins food preparations during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Grab-and-go meal options provided flexibility for personnel supporting operations on rotating schedules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9850583
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-NW722-1398
|Resolution:
|5930x3945
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.