MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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A U.S. Marine, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, guides a participant with verbal instructions during simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear decontamination procedures as part of a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. Service members were instructed to keep their eyes closed until they crossed the simulated contamination control line and were placed in a sanitized area for post-exposure recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)