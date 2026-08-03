MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, call in a 9-line request to the Aviation Ground Support Operation Center as part of a joint-force chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. A 9-line is a standardized, rapid radio message format used to request a casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)