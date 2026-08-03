A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, call in a 9-line request to the Aviation Ground Support Operation Center as part of a joint-force chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. A 9-line is a standardized, rapid radio message format used to request a casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:53
|Photo ID:
|9847814
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-ER993-1094
|Resolution:
|5586x3724
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.