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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 1 of 12]

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry a player with a simulated injury during a joint-force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. Joint-force training such as this enhances readiness and communication between military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9847815
    VIRIN: 260730-F-ER993-1023
    Resolution: 5279x3519
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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    TAGS

    CES
    CBRN
    joint force
    MWSS-171
    Marine Corps

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