MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry a player with a simulated injury during a joint-force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. Joint-force training such as this enhances readiness and communication between military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)