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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 11 of 12]

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Participants of a joint-force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response and decontamination training complete simulated decontamination processes as part of a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing were tasked to adhere to proper CBRN decontamination procedures while in a high-tempo training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9847822
    VIRIN: 260730-F-ER993-1302
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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    TAGS

    CES
    CBRN
    joint force
    MWSS-171
    Marine Corps

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