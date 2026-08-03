MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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Participants of a joint-force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response and decontamination training complete simulated decontamination processes as part of a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing were tasked to adhere to proper CBRN decontamination procedures while in a high-tempo training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)