MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Group Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing simulate spraying a decontamination solution on a participant as part of a joint-force chemical, Biological, radiological, nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. During the training service members were challenged with executing proper CBRN response and decontamination procedures while in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)