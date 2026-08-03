MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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U.S. Marines, both assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, complete simulated decontamination procedures as part of a joint-force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. During the training, service members were challenged with executing proper CBRN response and decontamination procedures while in a high-tempo training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)