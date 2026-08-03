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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 9 of 12]

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assists a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, with the removal of his Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear personal protective equipment as part of a simulated decontamination process during a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. To prevent the spread of CBRN threats, multiple levels of decontamination procedures must be executed including the use of contamination mitigation solutions, contamination control lines and post-exposure recovery techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9847818
    VIRIN: 260730-F-ER993-1271
    Resolution: 3932x3932
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training
    MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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    TAGS

    CES
    CBRN
    joint force
    MWSS-171
    Marine Corps

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