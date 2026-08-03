MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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A U.S. Marine, left, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assists a U.S. Air Force Airman, right, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, with the removal of his Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear personal protective equipment as part of a simulated decontamination process during a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. To prevent the spread of CBRN threats, multiple levels of decontamination procedures must be executed including the use of contamination mitigation solutions, contamination control lines and post-exposure recovery techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)