MWSS-171 and Wolf Pack sustain joint-force CBRN training

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A U.S. Air Force Airman, left, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, and a U.S. Marine, right, assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing perform simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear decontamination procedures during a joint-force CBRN response and decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2026. This training ensured participants acquired the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures while in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)