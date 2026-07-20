VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

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A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing receives fuel at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. MAG-36 participated in routine flight operations to maintain mission readiness and group proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)