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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 9 of 23]

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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Goodrich, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing lowers a rescue carriage during hoist training in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness. Goodrich is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9845559
    VIRIN: 260729-M-AJ819-1066
    Resolution: 4412x2941
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

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    1st MAW
    Flying Tigers
    VMM-262
    EOTG
    Osprey
    rescue carriage

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