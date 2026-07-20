U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Goodrich, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, refuels an MV-22B Osprey at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. MAG-36 participated in routine flight operations to maintain mission readiness and group proficiency. Goodrich is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9845570
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-AJ819-1111
|Resolution:
|3368x5052
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.