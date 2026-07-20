VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

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U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare a simulated casualty for an aerial casualty evacuation by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)