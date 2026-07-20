U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare a simulated casualty for an aerial casualty evacuation by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9845564
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-AJ819-1080
|Resolution:
|4824x3216
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.