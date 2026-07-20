U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force raise a rescue carriage with a simulated casualty during hoist training in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9845563
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-AJ819-1079
|Resolution:
|4844x3229
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.