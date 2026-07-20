(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 5 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct hoist training in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9845555
    VIRIN: 260729-M-AJ819-1029
    Resolution: 2728x1819
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    Flying Tigers
    VMM-262
    EOTG
    Osprey
    rescue carriage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery