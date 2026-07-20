VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Goodrich, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing lowers a rescue carriage during hoist training in Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. The ability to successfully rescue individuals with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options, strengthening mission readiness. Goodrich is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)