U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing taxis on the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. MAG-36 participated in routine flight operations to maintain mission readiness and group proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9845569
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-AJ819-1109
|Resolution:
|4508x3005
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.