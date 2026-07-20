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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 17 of 23]

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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing taxis on the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. MAG-36 participated in routine flight operations to maintain mission readiness and group proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9845569
    VIRIN: 260729-M-AJ819-1109
    Resolution: 4508x3005
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training
    VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

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    1st MAW
    Flying Tigers
    VMM-262
    EOTG
    Osprey
    rescue carriage

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