VMM-262 Conducts Hoist Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing taxis on the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2026. MAG-36 participated in routine flight operations to maintain mission readiness and group proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)