2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt Chatham Holt, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, prepares a chute ladder at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The 168th Wing participated in the Arctic Lightning Air Show, welcoming community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)