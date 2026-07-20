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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8]

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt Chatham Holt, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, prepares a chute ladder at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The 168th Wing participated in the Arctic Lightning Air Show, welcoming community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9844293
    VIRIN: 260713-F-KO751-1509
    Resolution: 1363x2048
    Size: 860.13 KB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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    Eielson AFB
    Arctic Lightning Air Show
    PACAF

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