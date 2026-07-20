2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Vance Feavel, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, left, and Maj. Kevin May, 168th Wing KC-135 copilot, right, participate in the Arctic Lightning Air Show near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event was an opportunity for the public to see how the 354th Fighter Wing can rapidly generate, deploy and deliver lethal air power across the Arctic or Pacific by watching F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcons capabilities in the skies. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)