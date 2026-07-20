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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 8]

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Kevin May, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker copilot, wears a 168th Operations Support Squadron patch at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The Alaska ANG participated in the Arctic Lightning Air Show which allowed visitors to learn more about the Airmen, aircraft and capabilities that support operations from Eielson AFB while highlighting the installation's role in projecting combat airpower across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9844281
    VIRIN: 260713-F-KO751-1221
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 495.97 KB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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    Eielson AFB
    Arctic Lightning Air Show
    PACAF

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