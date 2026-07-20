U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Kevin May, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker copilot, wears a 168th Operations Support Squadron patch at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The Alaska ANG participated in the Arctic Lightning Air Show which allowed visitors to learn more about the Airmen, aircraft and capabilities that support operations from Eielson AFB while highlighting the installation's role in projecting combat airpower across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9844281
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-KO751-1221
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|495.97 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.