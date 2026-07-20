2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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U.S. Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Kevin May, 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker copilot, wears a 168th Operations Support Squadron patch at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The Alaska ANG participated in the Arctic Lightning Air Show which allowed visitors to learn more about the Airmen, aircraft and capabilities that support operations from Eielson AFB while highlighting the installation's role in projecting combat airpower across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)