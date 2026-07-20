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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 8]

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    354th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, performs an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event welcomed community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9844290
    VIRIN: 260713-F-KO751-1328
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day
    2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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    Eielson AFB
    Arctic Lightning Air Show
    PACAF

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