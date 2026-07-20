2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, performs an aerial refueling demonstration for the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event allowed visitors to learn more about the Airmen, aircraft and capabilities that support operations from Eielson AFB while highlighting the installation's role in projecting combat airpower across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)