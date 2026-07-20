A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, performs an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. The event welcomed community members and visitors to experience military aviation firsthand and to foster stronger ties between Eielson and the public through education and engagement. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9844287
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-KO751-1306
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|912.16 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.