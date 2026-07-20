2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day

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Visitors interact with static displays while aerial performances take place during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Air shows provide an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to connect with local communities, increase awareness of its mission and showcase the professionalism, readiness and capabilities of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)