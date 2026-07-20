Visitors interact with static displays while aerial performances take place during the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 31, 2026. Air shows provide an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to connect with local communities, increase awareness of its mission and showcase the professionalism, readiness and capabilities of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9844292
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-KO751-1419
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1017.49 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Arctic Lightning Air Show Military Appreciation Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.