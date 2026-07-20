Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz recognizes his family during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz thanked his family for their unwavering support and the sacrifices they made throughout his military career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9844224
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-MW698-1118
|Resolution:
|5770x3839
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.