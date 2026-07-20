Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz renders a salute during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz concluded more than 20 years of military service, leaving a legacy of leadership and mentorship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9844218
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-MW698-1045
|Resolution:
|4461x2968
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.