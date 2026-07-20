Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz renders a salute during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz concluded more than 20 years of military service, leaving a legacy of leadership and mentorship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)