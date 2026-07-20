Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz receives a United States flag during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The flag presentation recognized his more than 20 years of honorable military service and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)