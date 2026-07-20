Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Maria, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz's wife, displays letter of appreciation presented during theretirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The letter recognized her contributions through the years to have made possible a distinguished career for Fitz. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)