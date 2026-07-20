Maria, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz's wife, displays letter of appreciation presented during theretirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The letter recognized her contributions through the years to have made possible a distinguished career for Fitz. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9844219
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-MW698-1057
|Resolution:
|5538x3685
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.