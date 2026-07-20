Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz receives an appreciation plaque during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The letters from military and state leaders recognized his leadership, professionalism and more than 20 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)