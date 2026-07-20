Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz receives the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The decoration recognized his exceptionally meritorious service and leadership as the Joint Training and Exercise Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for Nebraska Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9844215
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-MW698-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.