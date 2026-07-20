Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz receives the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. The decoration recognized his exceptionally meritorious service and leadership as the Joint Training and Exercise Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for Nebraska Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)