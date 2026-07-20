Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz receives certificate of retirement during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz concluded more than 20 years of military service in the, leaving a legacy of leadership and mentorship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)