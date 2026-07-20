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    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 9 of 11]

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    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz friend delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz reflected on lessons learned throughout his career and thanked those who supported him during more than 20 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9844222
    VIRIN: 260731-Z-MW698-1094
    Resolution: 5683x3781
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard
    Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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    Nebraska Air National Guard
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