Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Fitz retires from Nebraska Air National Guard

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Senior Master Sgt. Ryan A. Fitz friend delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 31, 2026. Fitz reflected on lessons learned throughout his career and thanked those who supported him during more than 20 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)