Distinguished Visitors’ Day at Cyber Shield 2026

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Chief Warrant Officer 5 Bernard L. Aguon, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the National Guard (center) addresses a cohort of warrant officers during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 23, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer)