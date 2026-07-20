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U.S. Army Pfc. Coleton Moore, 14th Cyber Warfare Company, Indiana National Guard, participates as a red team member during Cyber Shield 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 14, 2026. The Red Team's goal is to identify blind spots in critical infrastructure and teach defenders/blue team participants how to detect, prevent, and stop live breaches.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)