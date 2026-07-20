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    Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 1 of 10]

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    Cyber Shield 2026

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Pfc. Coleton Moore, 14th Cyber Warfare Company, Indiana National Guard, participates as a red team member during Cyber Shield 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 14, 2026. The Red Team's goal is to identify blind spots in critical infrastructure and teach defenders/blue team participants how to detect, prevent, and stop live breaches.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9843849
    VIRIN: 260714-A-RL092-9537
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 471.58 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #IndianaNationalGuard
    #CyberShield2026
    #14thCyberWarfareCompany,CS2026

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