NCNG International State Partner's Attend Cyber Shield 2026

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, Kyle Barboza, 176th Cyber Protection Team, assists international service members from Zambia, teaching cyber detection and incident response at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 15, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)