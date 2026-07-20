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A participant wears a Cyber Shield 2026 shirt during the exercise at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 18, 2026. Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense's largest unclassified cyber defense exercise, bringing together military personnel, government agencies, industry partners and international allies to strengthen cyber readiness through realistic training and collaborative cyber defense operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)