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U.S. service members attend a briefing and material demonstration by ICScape, a cybersecurity escape room by the Idaho National Laboratory at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 22, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Texas National Guard photo by Spc. Paul Zepeda)