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NetWars participants compete for points during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 18, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Texas National Guard photo by Spc. Paul Zepeda)