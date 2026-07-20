Vietnam Attends Cyber Shield 2026

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Service members with Vietnam conduct training on cyber defense tactics during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 17, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, with over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)