(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cyber Shield 2026

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Maj. Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Instructors for Cyber Shield 2026's Red Team demonstrate function of programmable logic controllers to U.S. Army servicemembers at Truman Hall in Little Rock, Ark. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Texas National Guard photo by Spc. Paul Zepeda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9843853
    VIRIN: 260721-A-RL092-7632
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Shield 2026
    NCNG International State Partner's Attend Cyber Shield 2026
    Vietnam Attends Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026
    Distinguished Visitors’ Day at Cyber Shield 2026
    Distinguished Visitors’ Day at Cyber Shield 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Shield 2026 validates Guard cyber readiness for critical infrastructure defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery