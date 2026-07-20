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Instructors for Cyber Shield 2026's Red Team demonstrate function of programmable logic controllers to U.S. Army servicemembers at Truman Hall in Little Rock, Ark. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Texas National Guard photo by Spc. Paul Zepeda)