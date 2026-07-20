U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Wing Base Honor Guard demonstrate the ceremonial folding of the U.S. flag during a presentation for honorary commanders at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The demonstration introduced participants to the customs, traditions and ceremonial responsibilities performed by the Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843561
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-2074
|Resolution:
|6325x4217
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecting Community to Capability
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