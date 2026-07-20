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    Connecting Community to Capability [Image 4 of 7]

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    Connecting Community to Capability

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Jason Delgado 

    23rd Wing

    An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a base tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The visit gave local civic leaders an inside look at the aircraft and the missions Airmen perform in support of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9843533
    VIRIN: 260709-F-DD357-2557
    Resolution: 5855x3903
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    23d Wing
    Lead Wing

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