Connecting Community to Capability

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An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a base tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The visit gave local civic leaders an inside look at the aircraft and the missions Airmen perform in support of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)