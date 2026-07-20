An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a base tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The visit gave local civic leaders an inside look at the aircraft and the missions Airmen perform in support of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843533
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-2557
|Resolution:
|5855x3903
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
No keywords found.