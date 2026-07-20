A military working dog engages with its handler during a demonstration for honorary commanders at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The demonstration showcased the capabilities and training of military working dogs that support installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843539
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-2077
|Resolution:
|6710x4473
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
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