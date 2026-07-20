U.S. Air Force Airmen and honorary commanders pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The tour was designed to highlight the installation’s mission and strengthen relationships between Team Moody and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843535
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-1786
|Resolution:
|7214x4809
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
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