Connecting Community to Capability

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and honorary commanders pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The tour was designed to highlight the installation’s mission and strengthen relationships between Team Moody and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)