An honorary commander views the interior of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The 23d Wing’s Honorary Commander Program strengthens partnerships between the installation and the local community through firsthand exposure to Air Force operations at Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843548
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-7285
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
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