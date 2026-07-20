Connecting Community to Capability

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An honorary commander views the interior of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The 23d Wing’s Honorary Commander Program strengthens partnerships between the installation and the local community through firsthand exposure to Air Force operations at Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)