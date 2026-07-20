Connecting Community to Capability

Photo By Airman Jason Delgado | An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jason Delgado | An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a base tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. The visit gave local civic leaders an inside look at the aircraft and the missions Airmen perform in support of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado) see less | View Image Page

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MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base honorary commanders toured the installation, July 9, 2026, to gain a firsthand look at the Airmen and capabilities that support national defense.



The tour was part of the base’s ongoing Honorary Commander program, which aims to strengthen local partnerships by pairing civic leaders with unit commanders across the base. Throughout the year, they attend engagements to gain firsthand insight into military operations and serve as informed advocates for the installation within the local community.



While honorary commanders regularly interact with their assigned units, the installation-wide tour provided an opportunity to see how the missions of the 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing support national defense.



“Each unit on base interacts and supports one another, both within each wing and between the 23d Wing and 93d AGOW,” said Jennifer Walker, 23d Fighter Group honorary commander. “Understanding those relationships is essential for honorary commanders to see how each piece fits into the broader mission, Airman readiness and national defense. Seeing how the installation functions as a whole is critical for us to understand and advocate effectively for Moody.”



Throughout the tour, honorary commanders visited organizations across the installation, learning how Airmen train, innovate and maintain readiness.



By expanding their knowledge beyond the units they are assigned to, honorary commanders gained a more complete understanding of Team Moody's capabilities and the role the installation plays in supporting Air Force and joint force objectives.



“It has been an honor to get a closer look at the people and mission of Moody Air Force Base,” said Jason Dove, 820th Base Defense Group honorary commander. “The more I learn about what our Airmen do every day, the more grateful I am that Moody is part of our community, and the more committed I am to support its Airmen and their families.”



The Honorary Commander Program continues to strengthen the relationship between Moody AFB and the surrounding community by providing local leaders with meaningful opportunities to engage with Airmen, experience the mission and build lasting partnerships with the units they represent.