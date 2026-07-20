(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Connecting Community to Capability

    Connecting Community to Capability

    Photo By Airman Jason Delgado | An honorary commander observes the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    Connecting Community to Capability
    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base honorary commanders toured the installation, July 9, 2026, to gain a firsthand look at the Airmen and capabilities that support national defense.

    The tour was part of the base’s ongoing Honorary Commander program, which aims to strengthen local partnerships by pairing civic leaders with unit commanders across the base. Throughout the year, they attend engagements to gain firsthand insight into military operations and serve as informed advocates for the installation within the local community.

    While honorary commanders regularly interact with their assigned units, the installation-wide tour provided an opportunity to see how the missions of the 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing support national defense.

    “Each unit on base interacts and supports one another, both within each wing and between the 23d Wing and 93d AGOW,” said Jennifer Walker, 23d Fighter Group honorary commander. “Understanding those relationships is essential for honorary commanders to see how each piece fits into the broader mission, Airman readiness and national defense. Seeing how the installation functions as a whole is critical for us to understand and advocate effectively for Moody.”

    Throughout the tour, honorary commanders visited organizations across the installation, learning how Airmen train, innovate and maintain readiness.

    By expanding their knowledge beyond the units they are assigned to, honorary commanders gained a more complete understanding of Team Moody's capabilities and the role the installation plays in supporting Air Force and joint force objectives.

    “It has been an honor to get a closer look at the people and mission of Moody Air Force Base,” said Jason Dove, 820th Base Defense Group honorary commander. “The more I learn about what our Airmen do every day, the more grateful I am that Moody is part of our community, and the more committed I am to support its Airmen and their families.”

    The Honorary Commander Program continues to strengthen the relationship between Moody AFB and the surrounding community by providing local leaders with meaningful opportunities to engage with Airmen, experience the mission and build lasting partnerships with the units they represent.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:54
    Story ID: 571298
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting Community to Capability, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability
    Connecting Community to Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    23d Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version