An honorary commander sits inside an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. Participants explored aircraft capabilities while learning how the Airmen at Moody AFB support the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9843552
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-DD357-4065
|Resolution:
|6869x4579
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting Community to Capability [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecting Community to Capability
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