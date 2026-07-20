Connecting Community to Capability

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An honorary commander sits inside an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 9, 2026. Participants explored aircraft capabilities while learning how the Airmen at Moody AFB support the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)